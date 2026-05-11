Is Jalen Williams Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Lakers Game 4)

Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams has not played in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, and he's been ruled out of Monday's Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Williams is dealing with a hamstring issue that he suffered in Game 2 of the first round against the Phoenix Suns. The All-NBA wing missed time in the regular season with a hamstring problem as well, so the Thunder are clearly taking things slow with him as they look to win back-to-back titles.

OKC is the odds on favorite to win the Finals in the odds at DraftKings (-175), and it's still heavily favored to sweep the Lakers on Monday with Williams sidelined. OKC is a 10.5-point favorite on the road after blowing out L.A. in the second half in Game 3.

The Thunder have won every game in this series by at least 18 points and six of their seven wins against the Lakers (including regular season) in the 2025-26 campaign have come by at least 18 points. With Luka Doncic (hamstring) sidelined for L.A., oddsmakers are expecting another Thunder blowout on May 11.

Before the Western Conference semifinals began, Williams was considered week-to-week by the Thunder. There's a chance he'll be able to return in the Western Conference Finals, especially since that series could start much later in the month with the Minnesota Timberwolves evening things against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night.

Williams was the second-best player for OKC during last season's title run, but he missed 49 games during the 2025-26 regular season due to hamstring and wrist injuries. The Thunder went 39-10 in those games, and they've shown in the playoffs (5-0 without Williams) that they have the depth to win without the star wing.

With Williams out, the Thunder will rely more on Ajay Mitchell to carry the offense when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is off the floor. Mitchell has started the last five games since Williams went down, and he's averaging 17.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting 44.0 from the field in seven games this postseason.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .