Is Jalen Williams Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Spurs Game 3)

Oklahoma City Thunder star forward Jalen Williams aggravated his left hamstring injury in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

Williams exited in the first quarter and did not return, and he's officially listed as questionable on the team's injury report ahead of Game 3.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Thursday that Williams will be evaluated "day by day, game to game" with the injury that has already cost him six games during this playoff run. The Thunder went 6-0 in those games, and they also won both games that Williams left early (Game 2 against Phoenix and Game 2 against San Antonio).

Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams will be evaluated day by day, game to game with a left hamstring injury, sources tell ESPN. He'll undergo treatment and return based on how he feels recovering from the second injury to the same hamstring in under one month. pic.twitter.com/PJDfKWHRhn — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 21, 2026

Injuries have been the story of Williams' season, as he missed 49 games in the regular season with wrist and hamstring issues. The Thunder went 39-10 in those games, but there's no doubt that the they'd rather have the All-NBA wing in the lineup.

After all, Williams was the team's second-best player during last year's title run and even had a 40-point showing in the 2025 NBA Finals.

Through four games this postseason, Williams is averaging 17.8 points per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 44.5 percent from 3. He had 26 points in Game 1 of this series, but he played just over seven minutes and finished with four points in Game 2.



San Antonio is a small favorite at home in Game 3 with the star forward listed as questionable.

Here's a look at how I'm betting on the Thunder in the prop market ahead of Friday's Game 3.

Best Thunder Prop Bet vs. Spurs in Game 3

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 8+ Assists (-156)

SGA is known for being arguably the best scorer in the NBA, but his passing has been a difference-maker for the Thunder in the 2026 postseason.

The two-time league MVP is averaging 7.8 assists per game in the playoffs, way up from his average in the regular season (6.6). He’s picked up at least eight dimes in seven of his 10 playoff games, recording 12 assists in Game 1 of this series and nine in Game 2.

With Williams aggravating his hamstring injury, SGA is going to see even more defensive pressure in Game 3. He’s handled it well so far in this series as a playmaker, turning the ball over just five times.

In the playoffs overall, SGA is averaging 14.6 potential assists per game, giving him a really solid floor when it comes to this prop. If the Spurs are going to continue to sell out to keep him from scoring, I trust the Thunder role players to knock down shots around.

Shai has hit this prop in four consecutive games against a very similar scheme (the Los Angeles Lakers double-teamed and trapped him quite a bit in the second round), and he’s remained a willing passer throughout the postseason.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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