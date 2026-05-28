Is Jalen Williams Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Spurs Game 6)

Oklahoma City Thunder wing Jalen Williams has not played since Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, yet he remains questionable ahead of Game 6 on Thursday night.

Williams is officially listed with a left hamstring strain, though the Thunder are categorizing his injury as "injury management." Williams has been dealing with hamstring issues for a lot of the 2025-26 season, and he missed the entire series with the Los Angeles Lakers with this injury.

Thunder injury report remains the same: Ajay Mitchell (soleus) out, Jalen Williams (hamstring) questionable — Tim MacMahon (@BannedMacMahon) May 27, 2026

The All-NBA forward played less than 10 minutes in Game 2 before going down, and he's been questionable ever since before eventually getting ruled out of Games 3, 4 and 5. So, it's unclear if Williams has made any real progress to return before the end of this series.

Earlier in the playoffs, Williams has injured in Game 2 of the first round against the Phoenix Suns, and he didn't end up returning to action until Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. With the Thunder up 3-2 in this series, they may play things safe with Williams in hopes that he'll be able to return for the NBA Finals (if OKC makes it there).

Oddsmakers have the Thunder set as 3.5-point underdogs in Game 6, which is a sign that Williams may not play. OKC was a 1.5-point underdog on the road in both Games 3 and 4.

Here's a look at how I'm betting on the Thunder with their star wing up in the air for Game 6.

Best Thunder Prop Bet vs. Spurs in Game 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 7.5 Assists (-146)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying SGA in the assists market in Game 6:

This postseason, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has gone to another level as a playmaker.

After averaging 6.6 assists per game in the regular season, Shai is now averaging 8.2 assists per game in the playoffs, recording 15.4 potential assists per game.

Teams have thrown double teams at him, and the Spurs have really stacked the paint to stop him, yet he continues to make the right reads.

In this series. SGA is averaging 9.8 assists per game, clearing this line in four of the five matchups. He had nine dimes in Game 5, and he only fell short of this total (finishing with seven assists) in Game 4 with the Spurs holding OKC to just 82 points and most of the Thunder team struggling to make shots.

Even though the two-time MVP is known for his scoring, I think his passing has been very underrated this postseason, and the prop market hasn’t fully adjusted. In fact, SGA has 12, nine, 12, seven and nine dimes in this series, so I’d even consider betting this line at 8.5.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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