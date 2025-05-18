Is Jamal Murray Playing in Game 7? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Thunder)
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray popped up on the injury report ahead of Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals with an illness, but he still suited up in that game for Denver against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Nuggets went on to win that matchup, forcing a Game 7 on Sunday, and Murray came up big. The star guard had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while shooting 9-for-19 from the field.
Now, Murray is listed as probable for Game 7 due to his illness, a sign that he'll once again be good to go with a trip to the Western Conference Finals on the line.
Murray has been elite in elimination games in his career, averaging over 27.0 points per game for Denver. He's a major reason why the Nuggets won the title in the 2022-23 season.
Having Murray in the lineup is vital for a Denver team that has really played a six-man rotation for the majority of the playoffs. The Nuggets played eight players in Game 6, getting a strong showing from Julian Strawther off the bench, but that hasn't been the case for the entire postseason.
Murray has played well in the playoffs, averaging 22.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from 3. Sunday's Game 7 will the 14th playoff game for a Nuggets team that went to seven games in the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Nuggets are 4-2 in Game 7s in the Nikola Jokic era. Still, Denver is an eight-point underdog on the road in this matchup in the latest odds at DraftKings.
