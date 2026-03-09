Is Jamal Murray Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Thunder)

Denver Nuggets All-Star guard Jamal Murray suffered a scary injury on Friday night against the New York Knicks, as he turned his ankle defending an OG Anunoby drive to the basket.

The former first-round pick had to be helped off the floor for the Nuggets and did not return in the blowout loss. However, it appears Murray avoided a serious injury and has a chance to play on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Nuggets have officially listed Murray as questionable for this matchup with a left ankle sprain.

Jamal Murray (ankle) expected to be listed questionable for Monday, per @BannedMacMahon. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 8, 2026

That's a huge lift for Denver, as Murray has been an integral part of the team's success in the 2025-26 season. The Nuggets have faltered as of late, slipping to the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, and they're underdogs on the road in this matchup with the Thunder.

Despite their recent slide in the standings, the Nuggets still have the third-best odds to win the NBA Finals this season behind only the Thunder and Boston Celtics.

Murray has been listed as questionable on several occasions this season and still found his way into the lineup. The Nuggets star has appeared in 59 games (missing only five) while averaging 25.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. He's shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Denver has been a solid road team (22-12) in the 2025-26 season, but DraftKings has it as a 6.5-point underdog in this matchup. The Thunder are 2-0 against Denver this season, winning the last matchup in overtime.

Murray had a big game against OKC the last time these teams faced off, scoring 39 points on 12-of-26 shooting from the field. If he's able to play, he could be worth a look in the prop market on Monday.

This story will be updated with Murray's status for Monday night's game.

