Is Jamal Murray Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Warriors)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday afternoon's matchup with the Golden State Warriors.

Jamal Murray (hamstring) questionable for Sunday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) February 22, 2026

Murray, who played in Denver's first two games out of the All-Star break against the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers, has missed just five games this season. So, it's certainly possible that he plays in this game.

Murray was also listed as questionable with the same injury ahead of Friday night's matchup against Portland, yet he played 25:20 in a blowout win (157-103), scoring 25 points and dishing out six assists.

The All-Star guard has put together a huge season for Denver, averaging 25.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Even with Murray questionable, oddsmakers have set the Nuggets as 6.5-point road favorites against the Warriors, who won't have Steph Curry or Jimmy Butler (out for the season) in the lineup on this game.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Murray as Denver attempts to win a second game in a row.

Best Jamal Murray Prop Bet vs. Warriors

Jamal Murray OVER 23.5 Points (-116)

Even though Murray appears to be a little banged up, I think this prop is set way too low for him on Sunday afternoon.

The Nuggets star is averaging over 25 points per game this season, and now he takes on a Golden State team that is allowing the fourth-most points to opposing point guards this season (26.45). The Warriors are ninth in the league in defensive rating, but Murray hung 23 points on them in a matchup earlier this season.

The star guard has been ultra-efficient in the 2025-26 season, and he should have a strong game for the league's No. 1 offense.

