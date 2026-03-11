Is Jamal Murray Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rockets vs. Nuggets)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray suffered what appeared to be a scary ankle injury on Friday night against the New York Knicks, but he returned to action on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Murray entered the game against OKC as questionable, but he showed very few ill effects from the ankle issue and played over 36 minutes. Now, the Nuggets have listed their All-Star guard as probable for Wednesday night's showdown with the Houston Rockets.

Denver is 1.5 games back of the No. 3-seeded Rockets, but it is favored by 5.5 points at home in this matchup -- a sign that Murray should handle his usual workload once again.

Murray has been an elite offensive player for Denver this season, averaging over 25 points and seven assists per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from 3. Unless he's downgraded during the day, Murray should suit up for this Western Conference showdown.

Here's a look at how to bet on him in the prop market in Denver's fourth meeting with Houston this season.

Best Jamal Murray Prop Bet vs. Rockets

Jamal Murray OVER 21.5 Points (-125)

This season, Murray has scored 26, 35 and 16 points in his three meetings with Houston, although the 35-point game did come in an overtime win.

Still, Murray is having the best season of his NBA career, averaging 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Murray shot just 9-for-23 from the field on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he played nearly 37 minutes, showing that his ankle injury isn’t going to really hamper him.

Houston is allowing the third-fewest points per game to opposing point guards, but I have a hard time fading Murray at this number when he’s taking a career-high 18.4 shots per game and shooting the ball incredibly well from both the field and from 3.

