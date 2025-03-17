Is Jamal Murray Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Warriors)
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Golden State Warriors with a right ankle sprain.
Murray has missed just one game since Christmas Day, and the Nuggets star guard didn't seem too banged up in his last game, playing over 36 minutes in a loss to the Washington Wizards.
Oddsmakers have set the Nuggets as underdogs in this game (4.5 points at DraftKings), but they'd likely move to even bigger dogs if Murray ends up sitting.
After a slow start to the season, Murray has turned things around and is now averaging 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from beyond the arc.
Denver is in the mix for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, and it doesn't want to lose a game on Golden State in the standings, as the Warriors (winners of seven in a row) are just 3.5 games back of Denver at this point in the season.
If Murray is able to go, Denver will have a much better chance of improving upon a 7-5 against the spread record as a road underdog this season.
This story will be updated with Murray's official status for Monday's game against Golden State.
