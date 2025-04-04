Is Jamal Murray Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Warriors)
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has missed three consecutive games for the Denver Nuggets with a right hamstring injury.
On Friday, Murray is listed as questionable for the Nuggets' matchup against the Golden State Warriors, a crucial clash for the Western Conference playoff picture.
Denver is just 1.5 games ahead of the Warriors (who currently hold the No. 5 seed in the West, Denver is the No. 3) entering Friday's matchup, and a loss could drop the Nuggets in the standings if the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans.
Getting Murray back would go a long way for a Denver team that has lost back-to-back games this week.
Based on the latest odds at DraftKings, it appears Murray may be on track to return. Despite being on the road, the Nuggets are just one-point underdogs and -105 on the moneyline against Golden State. Tonight's game is the second night of a back-to-back for the Warriors.
This season, Murray has appeared in 65 games and is averaging 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from 3.
This story will be updated with Jamal Murray's status for Friday's game against Golden State.
