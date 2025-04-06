Is Jamal Murray Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pacers vs. Nuggets)
Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray has missed the team's last four games with a hamstring injury, and he's listed as questionable on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.
With the Nuggets holding a small advantage for the No. 4 seed in the West, they can't afford to drop a fourth consecutive game on Sunday. Since Murray went down, Denver is just 1-3.
Even though Murray is questionable, oddsmakers at DraftKings have the Nuggets favored by 6.5 points in this matchup. There are a few things to read from this.
First off, that's a good sign for Denver that Murray may be able to return. Indiana has been one of the hotter teams in the NBA as of late, winning eight of its last 10 games while posting the sixth-best net rating in the league over that stretch.
However, the Nuggets may be favored by two possessions since Pascal Siakam has been ruled out for the Pacers. This season, the Nuggets are just 14-20 against teams over .500, so they need all the help they can get if Murray sits out.
Murray is averaging 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from 3 in the 2024-25 campaign.
This story will be updated with Murray's official status for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
