Is James Cook Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Dolphins)
After missing practice time earlier in the week, Buffalo Bills running back James Cook is off the injury report and expected to play on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
Cook had missed practice time earlier in the week with an ankle issue.
This is a great sign for the Bills offense, as Buffalo has let Cook carry a major workload in recent weeks. The star running back has back-to-back games with over 100 rushing yards, including a 216-yard day in a 40-9 win over the Carolina Panthers.
In the 2025 season, Cook has five games with over 100 rushing yards and is averaging an astounding 5.7 yards per carry. He torched this Miami defense earlier this season, rushing for 108 yards and a score on 19 carries back in Week 3.
With Cook expected to be playing his normal role since he doesn't have an injury designation, here's how I'd bet on Buffalo's running game in Week 10.
Best James Cook Prop Bet for Week 10 vs. Dolphins
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
James Cook OVER 86.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
This season, the Dolphins' defense has been awful against the run, allowing 5.0 yards per carry and the third-most total rushing yards in the NFL. Miami ranks 27th in EPA/Rush and 27th in success rate this season.
So, I'd expect another big game from Cook, who already hung a 100-yard day on the Dolphins earlier this season.
Cook is averaging over 19 carries per game this season, so he should be in the mix for 100 yards if he sees that kind of workload again since he's averaging well over five yards per tote. The Bills star only has two games where he's fallen short of this number, rushing for 87 or more yards in six of his eight appearances.
He's an easy bet against a weak defense in Week 10.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.