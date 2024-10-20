Is James Cook Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Titans vs. Bills)
After missing Week 6 with a toe injury, Buffalo Bills running back James Cook is off the injury report and expected to play in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans.
Cook injured his toe in Week 5 against the Houston Texans, and despite saying he’d play in Week 6, the Bills ultimately ruled Cook out for their Monday Night Football matchup with the New York Jets.
Ray Davis (questionable for Week 7) totaled well over 100 rushing and receiving yards in Cook’s absence in Week 6.
Now, Cook will look to take back his No. 1 role in the Buffalo backfield in a tough matchup against the Titans – fifth in the league in opponent yards per carry allowed.
Here’s a breakdown of Cook’s prop bet for Week 7 against Tennessee.
James Cook Prop Bets for Week 7 vs. Titans
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 61.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Rushing Attempts: 15.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
- Receptions: 2.5 (Over +120/Under -155)
- Receiving Yards: 15.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +100
Based on the props for Cook for Week 7, oddsmakers expect him to return to his normal role in the Buffalo backfield.
Cook has just two games with over 15.5 carries this season, and he’s cleared 61.5 rushing yards in three of his five games.
As a receiver, Cook has two games with more than 2.5 receptions and four games with over 15.5 receiving yards. He’s scored five touchdowns, finding the end zone in three of his five games.
I really like Cook as a receiver in this matchup, as the Titans have given up 19 receptions and three receiving scores to running backs in just five games in 2024.
Cook has cleared his receiving yards prop in all but one game, and if things are tough on the ground, the Bills may look to get their top playmaker the ball in space in the passing game.
If oddsmakers are right, Cook should be in line for a big workload in Week 7.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.