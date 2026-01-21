James Duckworth vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction, Odds for Australian Open Round 2

Jannik Sinner is looking for a three-peat at the Australian Open after two dominant tournaments in the last two years. He made quick work of Hugo Gaston in the first round, dropping just three games in the first two sets before the Frenchman retired.

James Duckworth outlasted Dino Prizmic in the first round, winning a five-set marathon with clutch victories in the fourth and fifth set to secure the match.

Hopefully, Duckworth celebrated that win because it’s incredibly unlikely he’ll put up much of a fight against the two-time reigning champion.

Here’s a breakdown of Thursday morning’s match, including the latest odds, each player’s Australian Open history and my prediction.

James Duckworth vs. Jannick Sinner Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

James Duckworth: +3400

Jannick Sinner: -9500

Total

27.5 (Over -110/Under -130)

James Duckworth vs. Jannick Sinner How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Jan. 22

Time: 3:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

James Duckworth vs. Jannick Sinner Australian Open History

James Duckworth

Duckworth is no stranger to the Australian Open, nor is he unfamiliar with exiting early. He made the second round last year for the fifth time in his career and first since 2021, but was eliminated in the first round in 2024 and in the qualifiers in 2023.

Overall, Duckworth is 6-16 in his 22 Australian Open matches.

Jannick Sinner

Sinner took his licks before climbing to the top of the Australian Open in the last two years. He reached the second round in 2020, didn’t win a match in 2021, and was eliminated in the quarterfinals in 2022. After a step back in 2023, once again losing to Stefanos Tsissipas, he conquered his demons with titles in 2024 and 2025.

Sinner is now an impressive 22-4 in the Australian Open in his career.

James Duckworth vs. Jannick Sinner Prediction and Pick

In early rounds with top-seeded players like Sinner, even betting him to win in straight sets is up at -650. And while he did drop the first set of the second round last year, I don’t see that happening again this time around.

The total games is instead where we look, and 27.5 is a fairly low number. If Sinner wins in straight sets that’s already 18 games for him, but I don’t think Duckworth will be able to muster up 10 games for himself against arguably the best player in the world.

Pick: UNDER 27.5 Games (-130)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.