James Harden Injury Doesn't Immediately Shift Cavs' NBA Finals Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden reportedly suffered a fracture in his right thumb during the team's win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

The injury is on Harden's non-shooting hand, and it appears there's a chance he won't miss much -- if any -- time. The Cavs have listed Harden as questionable for their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night on the second night of a back-to-back.

Cleveland Cavaliers star James Harden sustained a fracture in his right thumb during Tuesday's win over the New York Knicks. Harden is undergoing further evaluations and treatment. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 25, 2026

Oddsmakers don't appear to be too concerned with Harden's injury, as the Cavs are still fourth in the odds to win the NBA Finals at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1100. Cleveland is tied with the Boston Celtics for the best odds to win the title amongst Eastern Conference teams.

Cleveland acquired Harden in a deadline deal with the Los Angeles Clippers that sent longtime Cavs guard Darius Garland to L.A. Part of the motivation behind the deal was the fact that Garland (toe) was not healthy in the 2025-26 season and missed a good chunk of the Cavs' playoff run last season.

Trading for Harden, a former league MVP, was a move to raise the team's ceiling this season since the Cavs are in a win-now mode around Donovan Mitchell. Cleveland has ruled out Mitchell and Evan Mobley on the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday, which is notable since Harden is only questionable.

That's a sign that the star guard plans to play through the injury, although the Cavs haven't announced a timeline for Harden to be fully recovered from the issue.

This season, Harden is averaging 24.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from 3-point range. The Cavs are 6-1 since trading for Harden, and he's shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 48.8 percent from 3 in those games.

Cleveland has gone from a 8.5-point favorite to a 2.5-point favorite on the road against the Bucks on Wednesday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.