Jannik Sinner vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Prediction, Odds for French Open Round 2

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has as clear of a path as he’ll ever have to a title at the French Open, as Carlos Alcaraz (wrist) is not competing in the tournament – or at Wimbledon – in 2026.

Sinner made quick work of his first-round opponent, winning in straight sets to set up a second round match with Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

Cerundolo also won his first-round match in straight sets, but the Argentina native has never been out of the second round at a Grand Slam in his career.

Sinner is such a big favorite in this match that DraftKings does not have moneyline odds listed for him on Thursday morning.

So, how should we bet on it?

Here’s a look at the history between these two players and my favorite bet for this early-morning match at Roland Garros.

Jannik Sinner vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Jannik Sinner: N/A

Juan Manuel Cerundolo: +3200

Total

26.5 (Over -120/Under -125)

Jannik Sinner vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 28

Time: 6:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT/HBO Max

Jannik Sinner vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo History and French Open Performance

Jannik Sinner

Sinner dropped just eight games in his first match against Clement Tabur, and he’s looking to remain undefeated against Cerundolo in his career.

The Italian has never won it all at Roland Garros, losing in heartbreaking fashion in the Final last year to Carlos Alcaraz. This year, Sinner was bounced in the semifinals of the Australian Open, but he’s been pretty dominant in just about every other event.

He’s finished as the runner-up once and in the quarterfinals or better at Roland Garros three times in his career.

Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Cerundolo is making the second French Open appearance of his career, and he was a second-round exit back in 2025. He was also a first-round exit at the Australian Open earlier this year and has never been past the second round in a Grand Slam.

The Argentinian defeated Jacob Fearnley in straight sets in the first round at Roland Garros, but this is a much tougher task against Sinner.

These two met back in the first round at Wimbledon in 2023, with Sinner winning 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 to advance.

Jannik Sinner vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Prediction and Pick

Sinner needed just 26 games to dispose of Tabur in the first round, and I expect another quick match in the second round.

Cerundolo was only able to pick up six games against Sinner back in 2023 at Wimbledon, and the No. 1 player in the world has gotten a lot better since then.

Sinner’s dominance serving is going to make him tough to beat in this tournament, and Cerundolo has not made it out of the second round in any Grand Slam in his career.

I don’t mind taking Sinner to win in straight sets, but that is set at -475. So, there is a lot more value in taking Sinner to win in 26 or fewer games, something he’s already done in this tournament.

Pick: UNDER 26.5 Games (-125 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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