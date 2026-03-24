Is Jarrett Allen Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Magic vs. Cavs)

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has not played since March 3 due to knee tendinitis, and it appears the team doesn't have a timetable for his return.

On March 16, the Cavs ruled Allen for "at least" the next three games, but the one-time All-Star has now been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic, the fourth game since Cleveland's latest announcement.

Jarrett Allen (knee) to miss at least 3 more games. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 16, 2026

Allen has been held to just 51 games this season, and he's averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 63.6 percent from the field. Before going down with this knee injury, Allen showed nice pick-and-roll chemistry with James Harden, who was acquired at the trade deadline.

Even with Allen out of the lineup, the Cavs are heavily favored at home on Tuesday night against an Orlando Magic team that has lost five games in a row. DraftKings Sportsbook has set the Cavs as 10.5-point favorites, and they're -440 on the moneyline to pick up a win.

Allen's injury has opened up more playing time for Evan Mobley at center, and he's averaging 21.9 points and 10.5 rebounds per game since Allen went down. The Cavs are hoping that Allen can return before the playoffs, but the team has yet to put together a true timeline for him to return.

Here's a look at how to bet on the Cavs in the prop market in this Eastern Conference battle on Tuesday night.

Best Cavs Prop Bet vs. Magic

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Evan Mobley OVER 31.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-113)

This season, Mobley is averaging 18.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, but he’s seen those numbers jump with Allen sidelined.

He’s averaging 21.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game during this eight-game stretch, and Harden’s passing ability has certainly made things easier on the young big man in the paint.

Mobley is taking 15.4 shots per game during this eight-game stretch, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop. So far this season, Mobley has 23 and 31 PRA against the Magic with Allen in the lineup, but he dropped 18 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in their last meeting with Allen out.

I think this line is a bit of a discount, especially with Orlando short-handed on the second night of a back-to-back.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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