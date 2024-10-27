Is Jauan Jennings Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Cowboys vs. 49ers)
The San Francisco 49ers are banged up at the wide receiver position, and they won't have Jauan Jennings (hip) back in action for Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys.
This is a major blow to the San Francisco offense with Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) still out and Brandon Aiyuk out for the season with a knee injury.
If Deebo Samuel (pneumonia) isn’t able to play in Week 8, first-round pick Ricky Pearsall could be in line for a ton of targets this week.
Here’s a look at how to bet on the 49ers passing game in the prop market in Week 8.
Deebo Samuel and George Kittle Prop Bets for Week 8 vs. Cowboys
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
There’s a chance that Deebo could miss this game because of his illness, but he was back on the practice field and looked to be operating per usual this week. Both he and George Kittle are listed as questionable for Sunday night.
That’s a great sign for the 49ers’ passing attack, and Deebo would be the only player I’d target outside of Kittle in this passing game.
Since this is a Sunday night game, bettors may want for the official injury designations before placing any wagers on either player.
Kittle has been an anytime touchdown scorer machine, finding the end zone in four of his last five games with five scores over that stretch.
Meanwhile, Deebo could be in line for a big yardage day since Jennings is likely out and Aiyuk is done for the season.
