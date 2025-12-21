Is Javonte Williams Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Cowboys)
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams briefly exited the team's loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15 with a shoulder stinger, but it appears that he's good to go for Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Williams was limited in practice early in the week, but he's off the Cowboys' final injury report for Sunday's matchup.
That's a major boost for Dallas, as the former second-round pick has been a huge part of the team's offensive success this season.
Williams has appeared in all 14 games for Dallas, carrying the ball 230 times for 1,113 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. He's also made a major impact in the passing game, catching 33 of his 46 targets for 128 yards and two scores.
The Cowboys have relied on Williams as a work horse back, as he's played 72.5 percent of the snaps this season. However, his shoulder injury limited him to just 28.6 percent of the snaps in Week 15.
Despite that, Williams actually carried the ball on 15 of his 20 snaps, rushing for 91 yards and a score against Minnesota.
Here's a look at how to bet on the veteran running back in the prop market against the Chargers.
Best Javonte Williams Prop Bet vs. Chargers
Javonte Williams OVER 72.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
The Chargers rank 13th in the NFL in EPA/Rush this season, but they are still allowing 4.5 yards per carry heading into Sunday's matchup.
That sets up well for Williams, who has received 15 or more carries in 11 of his games this season, including each of his last six matchups. In fact, Williams is averaging 17.7 carries per game since the start of November.
Overall, the Dallas running back has cleared 72.5 rushing yards in nine games this season, and he's averaging an impressive 4.8 yards per carry.
Even though L.A. has put together some nice defensive performances in recent weeks, I'm buying Williams in this market since he doesn't carry an injury designation into this game.
