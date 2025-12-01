Is Jaxson Dart Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Giants vs. Patriots)
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is off the team's injury report and expected to start on Monday night against the New England Patriots.
Dart missed the Giants' last two games with a concussion, but he cleared the concussion protocol earlier in the week and was able to practice in full.
This is a massive boost for the Giants, who are 7.5-point underdogs on the road against the 10-2 Patriots.
An Offensive Rookie of the Year contender, Dart has completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 1,417 yards, 10 scores and three interceptions. He's also been an elite rusher, carrying the ball 57 times for 317 and seven scores. The Giants are 2-5 in Dart's seven starts this season and 0-5 when he isn't the starting quarterback.
Jameis Winston had started the last two games for New York, and he should operate as the backup on Monday.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Dart in his return to the lineup.
Best Jaxson Dart Prop Bet vs. Patriots
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jaxson Dart Anytime TD (+320)
Even though Dart just missed two games due to a concussion, I think he’s undervalued at this price to find the end zone on the ground.
This season, the rookie has 57 carries for 317 yards and seven scores, and he’s found the end zone in each of his last five starts, scoring six times over that stretch.
The Giants certainly want Dart to be more careful about the hits he takes, but he’s such a dynamic threat with his legs that I still expect him to make an impact on the ground. At +320, he’s a steal for a player that has scored on the ground in six of his seven starts.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.