Is Jaylen Brown Playing in Game 5 ? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Magic vs. Celtics)
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable for the third straight game due to a knee injury.
Brown has played in the last two games against the Orlando Magic despite receiving a questionable tag.
A multi-time All-Star, Brown has been dealing with a knee issue since the end of the regular season, but he is gutting things out in the playoffs for Boston. Brown missed the final handful of games in the regular season, but he's playing 36.8 minutes per game in the playoffs and played over 41 minutes in Boston's Game 4 win on Sunday.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings appear to think that Brown will suit up in this matchup, as Boston is favored by 11 points at home in Game 5. With a win, the defending champs would close out their series with Orlando and advance to the second round.
Since Brown's knee issue has been a problem for multiple weeks, it's worth monitoring his status prior to tip off on Tuesday night.
In four games in this series, Brown is averaging 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting an impressive 49.2 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. If he plays, it would be a major boost to Boston and its chances of ending this series in five games.
This story will be updated with Brown's official status for Game 5.
