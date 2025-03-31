Is Jaylen Brown Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Grizzlies)
Boston Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a right knee injury.
Brown has been in and out of the lineup with the ailment ahead of the playoffs, so there is a chance that he does miss this game. The C's are still favored on the road against Memphis -- who hasn't beaten an over .500 team since Feb. 2 -- which is a good sign for Brown's chances to suiting up in this game.
If he does play, Brown could be a value pick in the prop market, which I broke down below.
This story will be updated with Brown's official status for Monday night's game.
Best Jaylen Brown Prop Bet for Celtics vs. Grizzlies
- Jaylen Brown OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-125)
If he plays, I like Brown in this rebound prop against a Memphis team that loves to push the pace.
Brown is averaging 5.9 rebounds per game, and he had picked up five or more boards in 10 straight games before failing to clear this line in each of his last three appearances. The C’s have been doing some wonky stuff with their rotation, whether it’s sitting guys out entirely or limiting minutes, but this line is a little low for a game against another relay-caliber team.
