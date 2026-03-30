Is Jaylen Brown Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Hawks)

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown missed his second game in a row on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets due to Achilles tendinitis. Boston originally listed Brown as questionable for the matchup, but he was eventually ruled out for the ninth time in the 2025-26 season.

The C's have dominated with Brown out of the lineup this year, going 8-1, and there's a chance they could be without the star wing on the second night of a back-to-back on Monday. Boston has yet to release an injury report for Monday's game, but it's possible Brown receives the "questionable" tag for the third game in a row.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said on Friday that Brown is "day-to-day" with his injury, but the C's may not want to push the MVP candidate since they already have a 2.5-game cushion on the New York Knicks for the No. 2 seed in the East.

Brown has appeared in 65 games this season, averaging 28.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from 3. He's only missed two games in a row once this season (Friday and Sunday).

Boston may have decided to stagger Brown and Jayson Tatum (played on Sunday) in this back-to-back, but oddsmakers at DraftKings seem to think at least one of these stars won't play. The C's are set as 1.5-point road underdogs against a Hawks team that they beat -- without Brown -- on Friday night by seven points.

This story will be updated when Boston releases an official injury report for Monday's game against Atlanta.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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