Is Jaylen Brown Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Hornets)

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets due to left Achilles tendinitis.

Brown missed Boston's win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, and Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said that the All-Star is day-to-day with the issue.

Injury Report for tomorrow at CHA (1/2):



Jaylen Brown - Left Achilles Tendinitis - QUESTIONABLE

Neemias Queta - Right Thumb Sprain - QUESTIONABLE

Jayson Tatum - Right Achilles Repair Management - QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 28, 2026

Boston listed Brown as questionable on Friday as well before eventually ruling him out against the Hawks. The C's may be more cautious than other teams when it comes to Achilles issues, as they saw Jayson Tatum (also questionable for this game) go down with a torn Achilles during last year's playoffs.

Brown has peformed at an All-NBA level this season, averaging 28.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from 3. He's appeared in 65 games for Boston, though the C's are shockingly 7-1 in the eight games that he's missed.

Oddsmakers seem to think both Brown and Tatum are 50/50 for this game, as Boston is a 1.5-point road underdog against the surging Hornets in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Charlotte is the No. 10 seed in the East, but it ranks second in the NBA in net rating over its last 15 games.

Brown has not missed two games in a row at any point this season, as Boston has done a solid job managing a few rest days for him -- especially earlier this season when Tatum was out.

Still, the C's have a 1.5-game cushion for the No. 2 seed in the East, and they may play things safe with Brown to ensure that he's good to go for the playoffs.

This story will be updated with Brown's official status for Sunday night's Eastern Conference clash.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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