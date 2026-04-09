Is Jaylen Brown Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Knicks)

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is questionable for Thursday night's matchup with the New York Knicks due to left Achilles tendinitis.

Brown missed two games in late March with the same injury, and it appears he's up in the air with the C's playing a back-to-back against New York and New Orleans on Thursday and Friday.

Injury Report for tomorrow at NYK:



Jaylen Brown - Left Achilles Tendinitis - QUESTIONABLE

Sam Hauser - Low Back Spasm - QUESTIONABLE

Neemias Queta - Right Toe Sprain - QUESTIONABLE

Derrick White - Right Knee Contusion - QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 8, 2026

Boston is set as a 4.5-point underdog in the latest odds at DraftKings, even though Jayson Tatum (Achilles) is off the injury report and expected to play. So, oddsmakers appear to be bracing for Brown or Derrick White to potentially miss this game. Outside of Tatum, every other Boston starter is listed as questionable on Thursday night.

Brown is an candidate for an All-NBA nod this season, so losing him would be a pretty big blow to Boston when it comes to the odds. However, the C's are actually 8-1 in the nine games that Brown has missed, including a 2-0 stretch against Atlanta and Charlotte in late March.

This season, Brown is averaging 28.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc. He's played in all three meetings aganst New York this season, though the Knicks are 2-1 in the season series.

With a win on Thursday night, Boston would lock up the No. 2 seed in the East, giving it home-court advantage until at least the Eastern Conference Finals.

Brown may be trending in the wrong direction to play in this game, especially since Boston is already planning to rest Tatum on Friday.

This story will be updated with Brown's final game status for Thursday's matchup with the Knicks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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