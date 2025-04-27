Is Jaylen Brown Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Magic)
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown dealt with a knee injury towards the end of the regular season that kept him out of the lineup on multiple occasions.
Ahead of Game 3 against the Orlando Magic, Brown was listed as questionable with the knee issue, and he's back on the injury report as questionable again before Game 4.
Brown ended up playing in Game 3, putting up 19 points and six rebounds while shooting 7-for-14 from the field. The C's ended up losing the game despite Jayson Tatum (wrist) also playing in the matchup.
Now, Boston is aiming to avoid a 2-2 series tie on Sunday, and it's set as a seven-point favorite in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
It would be surprising to see Brown miss this matchup, especially since the C's aren't up 3-0 in the series. However, Boston has already ruled out veteran guard Jrue Holiday on Sunday.
In this series, Brown is averaging 23.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He had a team-high 36 points in the C's Game 2 win with Tatum out of the lineup.
This story will be updated with Brown's official status for Sunday's Game 4.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.