Is Jaylen Brown Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Nuggets)

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown missed Tuesday night's win over the Phoenix Suns with a knee injury, but it appears he could return on Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets.

Brown has only missed six games all season, and he may have just sat out the front end of the back-to-back for rest purposes with the Celtics playing a nationally televised game on Wednesday. Brown played over 36 minutes in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Jaylen Brown is OUT tonight vs Suns, per Celtics. He’s dealing with a right knee contusion, and the Celtics are on the first night of a back-to-back. — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) February 24, 2026

The latest betting odds suggest that Brown will be in the lineup against Denver, as Boston is just a 3.5-point underdog on the road. DraftKings Sportsbook has the C's set at +142 to pick up a fifth win in a row.

This season, Brown has been a legitimate MVP candidate, averaging 29.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Wednesday's matchup is a battle between two of the best offenses in the NBA, and Boston would likely be a bigger underdog if Brown wasn't expected to play in this matchup. The C's have yet to release an injury report since this is the second night of a back-to-back, so bettors may want to wait and see to make sure he's set to play.

Here's a look at a prop pick for the Boston star in this matchup on Feb. 25.

Best Jaylen Brown Prop Bet vs. Nuggets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jaylen Brown OVER 27.5 Points (-123)

This season, Brown has scored 28 or more points in 31 of his 51 games, putting him in a great spot to clear this discounted prop against Denver.

The Nuggets are down two of their best wing defenders in Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson in this game, and that has caused their defense to fall off in recent weeks. Over their last 15 games, the Nuggets rank 18th in the league in defensive rating, and they're allowing over 116 points per game overall in the 2025-26 season.

Brown had 33 points on 14-of-29 shooting against Denver earlier this season, and he's taking the most shots per game (22.6) in the NBA this season. With this prop set below his season average, I think Brown is a great bet after he rested on Tuesday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.