Is Jaylen Brown Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Pacers)
The Boston Celtics are likely going to be without a key piece of their team on Monday night against the Indiana Pacers.
MVP candidate Jaylen Brown (back spasms) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game, a sign that he'll miss his third game of the 2025-26 season. Brown could get extended rest by sitting out Monday's game, as the C's don't play again until Thursday night.
Brown's status has impacted the odds for this game in a big way, as Boston is just a 5.5-point road favorite at DraftKings. This season, the C's have wins by eight and 18 over the Pacers, and Brown had 31 and 30 points in those matchups.
Indiana has played a little better over the last week, winning back-to-back games against Miami and Charlotte to get to eight wins in the 2025-26 regular season.
Brown, who has taken over as the No. 1 option for Boston with Jayson Tatum out, is averaging 29.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from 3.
With the star wing likely to miss this game (since he's doubtful), here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Boston in this Eastern Conference clash.
Best Celtics Prop Bet vs. Pacers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Neemias Queta 9+ Rebounds (-161)
There is an argument to take a scoring prop for Derrick White or Payton Pritchard in this game, but both player have been juiced up into the mid-20s with Brown listed as doubtful.
So, I'm looking to a rebound prop instead, especially since Brown is leaving 6.4 boards per game up for grabs for the rest of the C's on Monday.
Neemias Queta has been a beast on the glass for Boston this season, averaging 8.3 rebounds on 16.5 rebound chances per game, and he's grabbed nine or more boards in four of his last five games.
While Queta failed to hit this number in his first two meetings with Indiana, the Pacers are still one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA. They rank 29th in the league in rebound percentage and 27th in opponent rebounds per game.
Queta has 13, six, 20, 13 and nine boards in his last five, and I wouldn't be shocked if he makes a push for a double-double in this matchup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.