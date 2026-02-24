Is Jaylen Brown Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Suns)

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has a real case to make First Team All-NBA in the 2025-26 season, and he's coming off a big game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, scoring 32 points to go with eight rebounds and seven assists.

Now, Brown is listed as questionable with a knee injury on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns, which is the front end of a back-to-back for Boston.

Injury Report for tomorrow at PHX:



Jaylen Brown - Right Knee Contusion - QUESTIONABLE

Jayson Tatum - Right Achilles Repair - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 23, 2026

Brown has only missed five games in the 2025-26 campaign, but Boston may look to limit his workload with a nationally televised game against the Denver Nuggets on tap on Wednesday night.

The Suns are short-handed for this matchup, as both Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks have been ruled out. So, even with Brown listed as questionable, the Celtics are favored by 6.5 points on the road.

This season, Brown is averaging 29.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from 3. If he plays, he could be in line for another strong scoring performance with Brooks (fractured hand) out of the lineup.

However, I think there is another Celtics player to back in this matchup since there is a chance Brown could sit on Tuesday night.

Best Celtics Prop Bet vs. Suns

Payton Pritchard OVER 18.5 Points (-114)

This season, Payton Pritchard has thrived when Brown is out of the lineup, averaging 26.4 points, 8.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds in five games. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year has at least 20 points in every game that Brown has missed, and with Anfernee Simons now in Chicago, Pritchard’s role has become even bigger for Boston.

He’s moved back to the bench in recent weeks, averaging 23.6 points on 16.3 shots per game since the trade deadline. Pritchard is shooting 54.4 percent from the field and 46.6 percent from 3 over this seven-game stretch.

Even if Brown plays, Pritchard could clear this number, as he’s scored 19 or more points in seven of his last 10 games and 22 games overall this season.

