Is Jaylen Brown Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Magic vs. Celtics)
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is off the injury report and expected to play on Sunday against Orlando Magic in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs.
Brown missed time at the end of the season with a knee injury, and he played limited minutes in some games in an attempt to meet the 65-game threshold for season-long awards. He ultimately fell short of that as the C's opted to get him some extra rest to end the campaign.
On Saturday, Brown said that he won't face a minutes restriction with the playoffs kicking off for Boston on Sunday.
This season, Brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from 3. The reigning Finals MVP, Brown plays a massive role for the C's on both ends of the floor.
During the NBA Finals last season, he was the primary defender on Luka Doncic for Boston.
With Brown expected to play his usual workload on Sunday, oddsmakers at DraftKings have Boston favored by 14 points in this game. The C's dropped two games against the Magic during the regular season, but both teams were banged up in the three meetings.
Oddsmakers are also expecting Boston to win this series, setting it as a -5000 favorite to advance to the second round.
