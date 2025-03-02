Is Jaylen Brown Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Celtics)
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has missed three of team's last seven games, including Wednesday's loss to the Detroit Pistons, heading into Sunday's clash with the Denver Nuggets.
Officially, Brown is listed as questionable by the C's with right knee pain.
The All-Star wing did play in the loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, and he poured in 37 points on 13-of-24 shooting from the field (4-of-6 from 3) for Boston. With the C's in the midst of a two-game skid, I'd be surprised to see Brown sit this matchup out.
In addition to Brown, Boston has listed Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis in the injury report on Sunday. Both of those players are doubtful, putting a little more pressure on Brown to play.
One sign that Brown will play is the latest odds for this game. Boston is set as a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at home, and it's possible it wouldn't be favored if the four-time All-Star wasn't going to suit up in this matchup.
This season, the C's have struggled when favored at home, covering the spread in just 11 of 29 games in that spot.
Brown enters this game averaging an impressive 23.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the arc.
This story will be updated with Jaylen Brown's official status on Sunday afternoon.
