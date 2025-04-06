Is Jaylen Brown Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Wizards vs. Celtics)
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been dealing with a knee injury that has kept him out of the lineup at times over the last month, and he's listed as questionable on Sunday against the Washington Wizards.
Brown isn't the only C's star on the injury report, as Jayson Tatum (ankle) is also listed as questionable. Despite that, the C's are still favored by a whopping 20.5 points against a Washington team that is just 17-60 in the 2024-25 season.
Brown needs to suit up to reach the 65-game threshold this season to be eligible for All-NBA and other awards, so there's a chance he decides to give it a go in this matchup.
However, if there was a matchup to rest Tatum and Brown, this may be it for Boston.
Regardless of Brown's status, there is a way I think bettors can wager on the Celtics in the prop market in this game.
This story will be updated with Jaylen Brown's official status for Sunday's game against Washington.
Best Celtics Prop Bet vs. Wizards on Sunday
- Derrick White OVER 5.5 Assists (-115)
Derrick White has been extremely important to Boston’s success this season, and he’s really come on as a passer in recent games. White is averaging 6.3 assists per game (on 10.2 potential assists per game) over his last 15 matchups.
During that 15-game stretch, White has 10 games with six or more dimes, including seven straight. This is a great matchup against a Washington team that ranks 26th in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
