Is Jaylen Waddle Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle left the team’s loss to the Houston Texans in Week 15 with a knee injury, and he’s not expected to play in Week 16 against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Dolphins have officially listed Waddle as doubtful on their final injury report, and unless he’s upgraded ahead of Sunday, he will likely be ruled out.
This season, Waddle has 54 catches for 700 yards and two touchdowns, and he’s yet to miss a game in the 2024 campaign. The former first-round pick had finished each of his first three NFL seasons with 1,014 or more receiving yards, but it is highly unlikely that he will eclipse the 1,000-yard mark this season.
With Waddle doubtful the Dolphins will likely lean a lot on Tyreek Hill (who is questionable but expected to play) in a must-win game for their playoff hopes in the AFC.
Best Tyreek Hill Prop Bet for Week 16 vs. 49ers
- Receptions: 6.5 (Over +110/Under -135)
- Receiving Yards: 74.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: +110
The 49ers rank eighth in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season, so Hill isn’t going to have an easy time getting open in this matchup -- if he plays.
When it comes to his props, I’m looking to fade Tyreek’s receptions prop at 6.5. He has only picked up seven or more catches in three games this season, and one of those came all the way back in Week 1 – one of two times he cleared the 100-yard mark in 2024.
Even with Waddle doubtful the Dolphins have not been able to get Hill the ball often this season. Plus, he only has three instances all season where he’s seen double digit targets, which significantly lowers his ceiling in this prop.
