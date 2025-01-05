Is Jaylen Waddle Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Jets)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is listed as questionable for Week 18 against the New York Jets with a knee injury.
Waddle has missed the Dolphins’ last two games, but earlier this week Miami’s head coach Mike McDaniel said that he was “optimistic” that Waddle would suit up in the must-win matchup on Sunday.
Waddle has not put up as big of numbers as you’d expect this season after reaching the 1,000-yard mark in each of his first three NFL seasons.
The former first-round pick has just 54 receptions for 700 yards and two scores in 14 games. Part of Waddle’s downturn offensively has been due to injuries to Tua Tagovailoa. The star quarterback has missed five games for Miami, and he’s listed as doubtful for Week 18 with a hip injury.
Tyler Huntley, who led Miami to a win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 17, is expected to start in Tagovailao’s place in Week 18.
That makes Waddle extremely tough to trust in the prop market, especially if he’s playing at less than 100 percent.
Right now, Waddle is set at +265 to find the end zone for just the third time in the 2024 campaign.
With the Dolphins also set as 1.5-point underdogs, I’d likely stay away from Waddle -- if he plays -- in the betting market on Sunday.
