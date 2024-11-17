Is Jaylen Warren Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren is listed as questionable with a back injury, but he is expected to play on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Warren has missed time this season, but he had a big game in Week 10, carrying the ball 14 times for a season-high 66 yards. He also added two catches for 29 yards in that matchup.
Warren and Najee Harris will likely split time in the backfield against a Ravens team that is hoping to overtake the Steelers in the AFC North. Pittsburgh has come into this game as a home underdog, but it is 19-6-3 against the spread in that spot under head coach Mike Tomlin.
If you’re thinking of betting on Warren, here’s a breakdown of his prop betting odds for Week 11.
Best Jaylen Warren Prop Bets for Week 11 vs. Ravens
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 23.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receptions: 2.5 (Over +135/Under -175)
- Receiving Yards: 13.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +225
Warren returned to action from an injury back on Oct. 13, rushing for just seven yards on six carries. But, since then, he’s carried the ball at least nine times in every game, picking up 44 yards or more in each matchup.
Now, this is a tough matchup on the ground – Baltimore allows a league-best 3.4 yards per carry – so bettors may want to look elsewhere in the prop market.
If that’s the case, I love the receiving yards prop for Warren after he turned two catches into 29 yards last week.
Nobody has allowed more passing yards than the Ravens this season, and Warren has three games with over 13.5 receiving yards – and two games with exactly 13.
If the Steelers rely heavily on the passing game, this prop is too low for Warren – their top receiving back – in Week 11.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.