Is Jaylen Warren Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Steelers vs. Raiders)
The Pittsburgh Steelers will get a key piece of their running game back in action on Sunday, as Jaylen Warren (knee) has been removed from the injury report and will play against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Warren missed the Steelers’ last two games (both losses) with his knee injury.
Through the first three games of the season, Warren was limited, playing in 31 percent, 48 percent and 34 percent of the Steelers’ snaps. A key piece of the team’s offense in recent seasons, Warren should work in a committee with Najee Harris in Week 6.
This is a favorable matchup for the Steelers and Warren, as the Raiders are allowing 4.9 yards per carry in 2024.
Here’s a look at how oddsmakers are projecting Warren in the prop market in Week 6.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jaylen Warren Prop Bets vs. Raiders in NFL Week 6
- Rushing Yards: 21.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Receptions: 1.5 (Over -170/Under +130)
- Receiving Yards: 11.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +270
Warren hasn’t really been himself – or in his normal role – in two of his three games this season.
In Week 1, he carried the ball just two times for seven yards, catching both of his targets for 13 yards. He followed that up with a strong Week 2, playing 48 percent of the snaps against the Denver Broncos and rushing for 42 yards on nine carries. He also added two receptions for 19 yards in that game.
Then, Warren was limited again in Week 3, rushing three times for five yards and catching one pass for negative four yards.
He only appeared in 23 total snaps in that contest.
So, Warren’s usage could be a bit of a mixed bag in Week 6.
I don’t mind taking him in either his receiving or rushing yards over, as I expect him to see more of a Week 2 workload if he’s fully healthy. Warren ran for 4.9 yards per carry as a rookie and 5.3 yards per carry last season.
This is a matchup that should help him get back on track.
