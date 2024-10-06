Is Jaylen Warren Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Cowboys vs. Steelers)
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without a key offensive piece in Week 5, as running back Jaylen Warren has been ruled out for the second straight game.
The Steelers’ running game was stuck in mud in Week 4, and now it’ll have to look for a big game from Najee Harris with Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson out in Week 5.
With the Steelers sitting at 3-1, can they ride Harris to a win over the Dallas Cowboys?
Here’s a quick snapshot of Harris’ outlook in the prop market for Sunday Night Football.
Najee Harris Prop Bets for Steelers vs. Cowboys in NFL Week 5
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rush Attempts: 17.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Rushing Yards: 69.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Receptions: 2.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receiving Yards: 15.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: -125
In his first three games of the season, Harris had 69 or 70 rushing yards, but he was held to just 19 yards on 13 carries in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.
Luckily for Harris, the Cowboys are a much weaker run defense, allowing 4.6 yards per carry and eight rushing touchdowns in their first four games.
Still, I think the best prop for Harris actually is the OVER on his receptions.
Over the last two weeks, Harris has played 59 percent and 69 percent of the Steelers’ snaps, but now Patterson and Warren are both out – meaning there is way less help to take away his workload.
In those two games, Harris had five targets (making five catches) and six targets (making three catches). He’s only cleared this prop in two games, but I expect him to have a heavy workload in Week 5.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.