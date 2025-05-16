Is Jayson Tatum Playing in Game 6? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Knicks)
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in Game 4 against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, and he's already undergone surgery to repair the issue.
Unfortunately for Tatum and the Celtics, the recovery from an Achilles injury can be lengthy. The star has been ruled out for Game 6 against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semis (Tatum is done for the season), but more importantly, he is likely to miss a large chunk -- if not all -- of next season.
Boston was able to pull out a win in Game 5 at TD Garden without Tatum in the lineup, but it is set as a road underdog in Game 6 at Madison Square Garden. Boston is trailing the Knicks 3-2 in the second round, and it needs to win two more games in a row to advance.
The C's are attempting to become the 14th team in NBA history to erase a 3-1 series deficit in the playoffs.
With Tatum out, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White both had massive games in Game 5. I believe that White is a steal in the prop market on Friday after a 34-point showing in G
Best Celtics Prop Bet for Game 6 vs. Knicks
Derrick White OVER 20.5 Points (-110)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Derrick White could be in line for yet another big scoring game after exploding in Game 5:
All series long, White has been called upon to take a ton of shots – and a ton of 3-pointers – for Boston, and that only rose with Tatum out of the lineup in Game 5.
White finished Game 5 with 34 points – a series-high – and knocked down 7-of-13 shots from beyond the arc.
The Celtics guard has now scored 57 points over his last two games, and he has three games in this series where he has made five or more shots from beyond the arc. White has attempted at least 11 3-pointers in four of his five games, raising his ceiling in this market in a big way.
I expect the Celtics to lean heavily on White and Jaylen Brown once again in Game 6.
