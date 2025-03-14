Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Heat)
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is listed as questionable for Friday night's matchup against the Miami Heat with right knee tendinopathy.
Tatum has missed two of Boston's last five games, but he played in Wednesday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Boston, which is in a prime spot to land a top-three seed in the East, may consider resting Tatum and some other key rotation players over the final stretch of the regular season to make sure they're healthy for the playoffs.
The C's have also listed Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White as questionable, but they're still favored by eight points in the betting market. This is a sign that Vegas expects at least some of these players to suit up in this matchup.
If Tatum does play, here's how I'd bet on him in the prop market.
This story will be updated with Jayson Tatum's official status for Friday's game against Miami.
Best Jayson Tatum Prop Bet for Celtics vs. Heat
- Jayson Tatum OVER 28.5 Points (-115)
Jayson Tatum has been on fire scoring the ball as of late, and with Boston listing several players (including Tatum) on the injury report, he could be in line for yet another big game tonight.
Tatum scored 33 points in his last matchup with Miami in February, and he’s scored 33 or more points in four of his last five games. Overall, Tatum is up to 27.2 points per game this season while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from 3.
