Is Jayson Tatum Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Magic)

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum missed Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs with a wrist injury that he suffered in game 1, but he returned to have a huge performance in Game 3 on Friday.
Tatum, who was originally listed as doubtful for Game 3 before being upgraded to questionable and eventually to available, is not listed on the injury report for Game 4 against Orlando.
That's a great sign for Boston, and it is set as a seven-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook in this matchup as a result.
Tatum was terrific in his return in Game 3, scoring 36 points on 10-fo-22 shooting while also pulling down nine rebounds. With Jaylen Brown (questionable) and Jrue Holiday (out) both on the injury report on Sunday, Tatum could be in line for another big game in Game 4.
Best Jayson Tatum Prop Bet for Magic vs. Celtics Game 4
Jayson Tatum OVER 9.5 Rebounds (+105)
Tatum has 23 rebounds in two games in this series, picking up 14 in Game 1 and nine in Game 3. With Holiday out and Brown questionable, this game could feature a ton of usage on the offensive end for the C's All-NBA forward.
Over the last few seasons, the C’s have used Tatum to guard some bigger players on opposing teams – which helps them switch in pick-and-roll – and it’s led to him being one of the best rebounders in the NBA for his size.
Orlando is a good rebounding team, but it also misses a ton of shots, ranking 27th in the NBA in offensive rating and 29th in effective field goal percentage during the regular season. So, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Tatum reach double-digit boards for the second time in this series on Sunday.
