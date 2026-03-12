Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Thunder)

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is listed as questionable for Thursday night's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to "right Achilles injury management."

Boston shared that the All-NBA forward is "reconditioning" ahead of Thursday's game, and it appears that there's a chance he could sit based on the questionable tag.

Jayson Tatum (conditioning) questionable for Thursday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 11, 2026

Tatum has appeared in three games in a row since making his season debut less than a year removed from an Achilles rupture. Boston is 2-1 in those games, but oddsmakers have it set as a 6.5-point road underdog in this matchup with OKC.

Tatum is averaging over 19 points per game since returning, but he's looked a little rusty with his shot, shooting under 40 percent from the field and just 29.0 percent from 3.

The Celtics don't play again until Saturday against the Washington Wizards, so it would be a little surprising to see Tatum sit out such a big matchup, unless he's dealing with some soreness from his first week back in action.

If he plays, I think Tatum is a great target in the prop market against a Thunder team that has struggled defending the 3-point line this season.

Best Jayson Tatum Prop Bet vs. Thunder

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jayson Tatum OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-136)

Even though Tatum is questionable for Thursday’s matchup, he’s worth a look in the prop market if he does play.

The Celtics star is averaging 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in three games so far this season, playing right around 27 minutes per night. He’s shooting just 39.3 percent from the field and 29.0 percent from 3, but Tatum hasn’t shied away from getting his shots up.

The Celtics star has taken at least 16 field goal attempts and eight or more 3-point attempts in every game this season, including a 14 3-point attempt game against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

Tatum has made three, two and four shots from beyond the arc, and I love this prop for him given his usage from deep.

Oklahoma City has the No. 1 defensive rating in the NBA, but it has struggled to defend the 3-ball in the 2025-26 season. The Thunder rank 27th in opponent 3s made per game and 22nd in opponent 3-point percentage.

Tatum’s props still have a little discount since he’s on a minutes restriction, but he’s shown he’s still going to be heavily involved when he’s on the floor. I think he’s a steal at this number, as his 3-point percentage is eventually going to come up from 29.0 percent.

For his career, Tatum is a 36.9 percent shooter from deep.

