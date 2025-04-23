Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Magic vs. Celtics)
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum injured his wrist in Game 1 of the first round against the Orlando Magic, and it appears that he's going to miss Game 2 on Wednesday night.
Boston has listed Tatum as doubtful for Game 2 with a right distal radius bone bruise. After staying in Game 1 with the injury, Tatum likely won't play unless his status is upgraded during the day on Wednesday.
This is a massive blow for Boston, and Tatum's injury has impacted the odds for this game with Orlando in a big way. Boston moved from a 12.5-point favorite at DraftKings to a 10.5-point favorite following the injury news.
The C's also saw their moneyline odds drop from -750 to -535. While Boston is still favored, it's clear that oddsmakers don't think they'll win as easily with Tatum sidelined.
Boston won Game 1 pretty easily, rallying from a halftime deficit to beat the Magic by 17 points. However, without Tatum, they'll rely much more on Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis and others on offense.
Tatum's status will be worth monitoring during the day, as he could be upgraded since he rarely misses games. During the regular season, Tatum played in 72 games and averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
He struggled in Game 1 with the wrist injury, hitting just 8-of-22 shots from the field and 1-of-8 shots from beyond the arc.
