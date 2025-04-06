Is Jayson Tatum Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Wizards vs. Celtics)
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is almost always available, but the team has listed him as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Washington Wizards.
Tatum is listed with a left ankle sprain, and he's not the only C's star on the injury report. Jaylen Brown (knee) is also listed as questionable against the Wizards.
If there was ever a game to give Tatum -- or Brown -- a breather, it may be this one with the Wizards sitting at just 17-60 in the 2024-25 season. Boston is favored by 20.5 points in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Regardless if Tatum plays or not, there is a prop that I love for Boston in this matchup.
This story will be updated with Jayson Tatum's official status for Sunday's matchup.
Best Celtics Prop Bet for Sunday's Game vs. Wizards
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Derrick White OVER 5.5 Assists (-115)
Derrick White has been extremely important to Boston’s success this season, and he’s really come on as a passer in recent games. White is averaging 6.3 assists per game (on 10.2 potential assists per game) over his last 15 matchups.
During that 15-game stretch, White has 10 games with six or more dimes, including seven straight. This is a great matchup against a Washington team that ranks 26th in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.