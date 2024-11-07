Jazz vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Thursday, Nov. 7 (Hard to Trust Bucks)
Seven games into the 2024-25 NBA season, the Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz have the same record.
Had I said that before the season started, many people would think that the Jazz are overachieving and off to a fast start. In reality, both teams are 1-6 and searching for answers ahead of Thursday’s contest.
Milwaukee has been one of the worst teams in the NBA (24th in net rating) and it’s dropped six games in a row since beating the Philadelphia 76ers on opening night. With Giannis Antetokounmpo questionable – he missed the team’s loss to Cleveland on Monday – the Bucks could be in trouble again on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Jazz haven’t had All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen for the last three games (he’s also questionable tonight), and are dead last in the NBA in net rating and offensive rating.
This should be a bounce-back spot for the Bucks, but can we trust them as nearly double-digit favorites?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, injuries, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday’s matchup.
Jazz vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Jazz +9.5 (-108)
- Bucks -9.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +340
- Bucks: -440
Total
- 229 (Over -112/Under -108)
Jazz vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 7
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Wisconsin, Root Sports Northwest
- Jazz record: 1-6
- Bucks record: 1-6
Jazz vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Micah Potter – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Lauri Markkanen – questionable
- Isaiah Collier – questionable
- Jordan Clarkson – questionable
- Collin Sexton – available
- Jason Preston – out
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – questionable
- Khris Middleton – out
- AJ Johnson – out
- Chris Livingston – out
Jazz vs. Bucks Key Players to Watch
Utah Jazz
Keyonte George: Second-year guard Keytone George is shooting just 32.7 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from 3 this season, but he went off on Monday against Chicago to help the Jazz pick up their first win. George finished that game with 33 points and nine dimes, and he could be in line for a big game against a Bucks defense that has struggled defending guards all season.
Milwaukee Bucks
Damian Lillard: Don’t blame the Bucks’ slow start on Dame. The star guard is averaging 27.6 points per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from 3. He has 41 and 36 points in his last two games, yet the Bucks have been unable to capitalize and win either matchup.
Jazz vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
How can anyone justify betting on the Bucks in this spot – or at least laying the 9.5 points?
If Giannis sits, the Bucks would be down two of their three best players (Khris Middleton is already out), and they’ve gone just 2-5 against the spread on the season.
Meanwhile, as bad as Utah has been, it’s still 3-4 against the spread. The Jazz do have four losses by more than 10 points, but those came against Golden State, San Antonio, Denver and Sacramento.
To be honest, the Bucks haven’t been close to any of those teams so far this season.
Milwaukee’s guard defense has been an issue, as Darius Garland, Cam Thomas, Dennis Schroder, Coby White, Zach LaVine and Ja Morant have all had big games against them this season.
Does that allow Sexton, George and Clarkson to keep the Jazz in this game?
It could, and if Markkanen returns, this only raises Utah’s floor when it comes to keeping this game close.
I’ll take the points until the Bucks prove to us that they can turn things around.
Pick: Jazz +9.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
