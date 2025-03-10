Jazz vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 10
The Boston Celtics rode huge games from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on Saturday night to a win over the Los Angeles Lakers, and now they’re in a prime spot to pick up another win on Monday against the lowly Utah Jazz.
Utah has been resting several of its starters in recent games as it aims for better odds in the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, and it’s coming off a loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night.
Boston has won four games in a row, and it enters this game as a massive favorite. After struggling to cover the spread as a home favorite earlier in the season, Boston is now 15-18 against the spread in that spot.
Can it keep things rolling on Monday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Jazz-Celtics battle.
Jazz vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jazz +17.5 (-112)
- Celtics -17.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +900
- Celtics: -1600
Total
- 229.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Jazz vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 10
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, Root Sports
- Jazz record: 15-49
- Celtics record: 46-18
Jazz vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Celtics Injury Report
- JD Davison – out
- Al Horford – questionable
- Miles Norris – out
- Drew Peterson – out
- Kristaps Porzingis – doubtful
- Jayson Tatum – questionable
Jazz vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jayson Tatum OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-110)
This is a solid matchup for Tatum – if he plays – as Utah is one of the worst offensive teams in the league (23rd with offensive rating), which should lead to plenty of chances on the defensive glass for Boston.
Tatum enters this game averaging 8.9 rebounds per game. Over his last nine games, Tatum has six games with double-digit boards and he’s averaging over 10 rebounds per game over that stretch.
With Kristaps Porzingis listed as doubtful, Tatum will be called upon to pick up more of the slack on the boards for Boston tonight.
Jazz vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
While I’m tempted to lay the points with Boston, this is a massive, massive number on Monday night.
And, with Tatum questionable, it seems like a bit of a risky play early in the day. Instead, I’m looking to the total, as Utah has the No. 29 defensive rating in the NBA and is allowing nearly 120 points per game this season.
This elite Boston offense should blow through that number, especially with the Jazz playing the second night of a back-to-back and potentially resting their veterans again. Utah allowed 126 points to a Philly team that didn’t have Tyrese Maxey, Paul George or Joel Embiid on Sunday night.
Overall this season, Utah is the No. 2 OVER team in the league (38-25-1). I don’t expect that to change tonight.
Pick: OVER 229.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
