Jazz vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 16
The Los Angeles Clippers have dropped three games in a row to fall to the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference, but they’ll look to get back on track on Monday against the five-win Utah Jazz at Intuit Dome.
Los Angeles still doesn’t have Kawhi Leonard (knee) back in action, but strong play from Norman Powell and multiple other role players has allowed the Clippers to stay in the mix for a playoff spot this season.
As for Utah, it is in full tank mode, going 2-10 at home and 3-9 on the road so far this season. Only the New Orleans Pelicans have a worse record in the Western Conference.
Oddsmakers have set the Clippers as pretty sizable favorites in this one – a sign that they expect them to snap their losing streak tonight.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch for in the prop market and my prediction for Monday night’s matchup.
Jazz vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jazz +8 (-110)
- Clippers -8 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +270
- Clippers: -340
Total
- 224.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jazz vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 16
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports, Root Sports
- Jazz record: 5-19
- Clippers record: 14-12
Jazz vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Jordan Clarkson – questionable
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- David Jones Garcia – out
- Svi Mykhailiuk – out
- Collin Sexton – available
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
Clippers Injury Report
- Kobe Brown – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- Cam Christie – out
- Terance Mann – out
- PJ Tucker – out
- Derrick Jones Jr. – out
- Kawhi Leonard – out
Jazz vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Utah Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
- John Collins OVER 15.5 Points (-115)
John Collins’ minutes have been cut as of late – he’s played less than 30 minutes in two of his last four games – but he’s still scored 16 or more points in nine of his last 10 outings.
The Clippers are a solid defense – No. 7 in the NBA in defensive rating – but Collins put up 13 points on just six shots against them earlier this season. If the Jazz big man pushes double-digit shot attempts – he has in nine of 10 games since the Clippers matchup – he should be able to clear this prop on Monday.
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
- Norman Powell OVER 22.5 Points (-105)
After back-to-back down shooting games, I think Norman Powell (23.2 points per game this season) is in a prime spot to bounce back against the Utah Jazz.
Not only is Utah dead last in the NBA in defensive rating, but it ranks 28th in opponent 3-pointers made, a great sign for a shooter like Powell (47.4 percent from 3 this season).
Powell has 23 or more points in 12 of his 19 games, and he’s the clear No. 2 option – sometimes No. 1 – on offense behind James Harden. He should bounce back tonight.
Jazz vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
The Clippers have lost some tough games as of late to Denver, Houston and Minnesota (all playoff-caliber teams), but this should be a bounce-back spot against the worst defense in the NBA.
Utah has not fared well as a road underdog, losing by an average margin of 8.8 points per game while the Clippers are 4-2 against the spread as home favorites and 9-6 straight up at Intuit Dome.
The last time these teams played, Los Angeles won by 11 at home, giving up just 105 points in that matchup.
Even with the Jazz looking relatively healthy, this team has shown already that it has no interest in winning games in the 2024-25 season – it would much rather land a top draft pick. With the Clippers fading a bit in the West, I think they get back on track at home tonight.
Pick: Clippers -8 (-110)
