Jazz vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 12
The Memphis Grizzlies picked up a huge win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, keeping them within striking distance of the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
On Wednesday, the Grizzlies have a winnable game against the tanking Utah Jazz, who gave the shorthanded Boston Celtics a run for their money on Monday. Utah has been sitting players from time to time down the stretch of this season, so it’s no surprise that oddsmakers have it set as a sizable underdog against Memphis.
With the Grizzlies sitting right behind the Los Angeles Lakers in the standings, every game is important down the stretch of the campaign if they want to earn a top-four seed and home court in the first round of the playoffs.
Jaren Jackson Jr. (ankle) remains out for the Grizzlies, but they have been able to manage without him, winning each of their last three contests.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Wednesday night.
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Jazz +12.5 (-110)
- Grizzlies -12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +525
- Grizzlies: -750
Total
- 247 (Over -112/Under -108)
Jazz vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 12
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Southeast, Root Sports
- Jazz record: 15-50
- Grizzlies record: 41-24
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Jordan Clarkson – questionable
- Keyonte George – doubtful
- Elijah Harkless – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Lauri Markkanen – questionable
- Micah Potter – out
- Jaden Springer – questionable
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Jaren Jackson Jr. – out
- Zyon Pullin – out
- Yuki Kawamura – out
- Zach Edey – questionable
- Santi Aldama – out
- Brandon Clarke – out
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Utah Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
- Lauri Markkanen OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-154)
Markkanen has not played since Feb. 22, but I think he’s undervalued in this market if he’s able to return tonight.
Markkanen is averaging 6.1 rebounds per game in the 2024-25 season, and he grabbed five or more boards in nine of his 12 games before going down with a back injury. Even if he’s on a minutes limit, Markkanen should be able to clear this prop on Wednesday.
Memphis Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Desmond Bane OVER 21.5 Points (-120)
Desmond Bane is averaging 18.7 points per game this season, but he’s really come on strong as of late.
Bane is averaging 21.2 points per game over his last 14 matchups, and he’s taking 16.1 shots per game over that stretch. Utah is one of the worst defenses in the NBA, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see Bane have a big scoring game tonight.
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
Call me crazy, but I’m buying the Jazz in this spot after they covered as road dogs against the Boston Celtics on Monday night.
Utah is 18-15 against the spread as a road underdog this season, posting a respectable average scoring margin of -7.3 points per game in those contests. Meanwhile, Memphis is 16-13 against the spread as a home favorite, but it could be down four key frontcourt players in Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama, Zach Edey and Brandon Clarke.
For one of the first times in a while, the Jazz have John Collins, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton all off the injury report and expected to play in this matchup. Plus, Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson (both questionable) may be able to return as well.
Utah is just 25th in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games, but we’re not asking the Jazz to win outright. I think they can hang around with a banged up Memphis team, especially since the Grizzlies have only played .500 ball over their last 10, slipping in the Western Conference standings in the process.
Pick: Jazz +12.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.