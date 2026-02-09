Jazz vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 9
The Utah Jazz close out a five-game road trip against the Miami Heat on Monday night.
Utah has lost its last two games after ending a six-game losing streak with a win in Indiana. Meanwhile, Miami is coming off a blowout win in Washington after two straight losses.
The Heat came away with a 147-116 win in Utah last month.
The oddsmakers have the Heat as home favorites at the best betting sites on Monday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.
Jazz vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jazz +8.5 (-110)
- Heat -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +270
- Heat: -340
Total
- 244.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jazz vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 9
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, FDSN SU
- Jazz record: 16-37
- Heat record: 28-26
Jazz vs. Heat Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Keyonte George – out
- Walker Kessler – out
- Kevin Love – out
Heat Injury Report
- Tyler Herro – questionable
- Pelle Larsson – questionable
- Norman Powell – questionable
- Terry Rozier – out
Jazz vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets
Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
Jaren Jackson Jr. impressed in his Jazz debut on Saturday in Orlando. He scored 22 points on 9 of 17 shooting (2 of 5 from deep) and added four rebounds and three assists in the 120-117 loss. That’s right around his season average of 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.
That was the seventh straight game going OVER 23.5 PRA for Jackson, and although he’s in a new system, I don’t see that slowing down anytime soon. He nearly got there with points alone in his debut, and he should put up similar numbers tonight in Miami after the Heat allowed 29 PRA to Alex Sarr and 27 PRA to Nikola Vucevic in their last two games.
Jazz vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
The Jazz have been unable to solve their road woes on this trip, falling to 6-20 away from the Delta Center. However, they did win their lone game as favorites, as they kept the other three losses within seven points, including one-possession games in the last two.
Miami has been very hot and cold recently, and a blowout win in Washington was more expected than impressive.
I’ll back Utah to close out its road trip with a solid effort in a loss, and the Heat to win by 1-5 (+475) could be worth a sprinkle.
Pick: Jazz +7.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
