Jazz vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 9

The Utah Jazz close out a five-game road trip against the Miami Heat on Monday night.

Utah has lost its last two games after ending a six-game losing streak with a win in Indiana. Meanwhile, Miami is coming off a blowout win in Washington after two straight losses.

The Heat came away with a 147-116 win in Utah last month.

The oddsmakers have the Heat as home favorites at the best betting sites on Monday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.

Jazz vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jazz +8.5 (-110)

Heat -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Jazz: +270

Heat: -340

Total

244.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Jazz vs. Heat How to Watch

Date: Monday, Feb. 9

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Kaseya Center

How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, FDSN SU

Jazz record: 16-37

Heat record: 28-26

Jazz vs. Heat Injury Reports

Jazz Injury Report

Keyonte George – out

Walker Kessler – out

Kevin Love – out

Heat Injury Report

Tyler Herro – questionable

Pelle Larsson – questionable

Norman Powell – questionable

Terry Rozier – out

Jazz vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets

Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet

Jaren Jackson Jr. impressed in his Jazz debut on Saturday in Orlando. He scored 22 points on 9 of 17 shooting (2 of 5 from deep) and added four rebounds and three assists in the 120-117 loss. That’s right around his season average of 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

That was the seventh straight game going OVER 23.5 PRA for Jackson, and although he’s in a new system, I don’t see that slowing down anytime soon. He nearly got there with points alone in his debut, and he should put up similar numbers tonight in Miami after the Heat allowed 29 PRA to Alex Sarr and 27 PRA to Nikola Vucevic in their last two games.

Jazz vs. Heat Prediction and Pick

The Jazz have been unable to solve their road woes on this trip, falling to 6-20 away from the Delta Center. However, they did win their lone game as favorites, as they kept the other three losses within seven points, including one-possession games in the last two.

Miami has been very hot and cold recently, and a blowout win in Washington was more expected than impressive.

I’ll back Utah to close out its road trip with a solid effort in a loss, and the Heat to win by 1-5 (+475) could be worth a sprinkle.

Pick: Jazz +7.5 (-112)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.