Jazz vs. Kings NBA Summer League Prediction, Odds and Key Players for July 15
The Utah Jazz entered the NBA summer league in Las Vegas as the favorite to win it all, but they nearly lost their first game, beating the Dallas Mavericks by just one point.
Utah has a ton of talent on its roster, although Walker Kessler and Keyonte George – two former first-round picks – did not suit up against Dallas.
Still, the Jazz started four players taken in the top 35 of the NBA draft over the last two seasons in their last game, and that certainly gives them a little more talent than the Sacramento Kings.
After competing in the California Classic, the Kings are looking to make a run in Las Vegas, but they’re already behind the 8-ball after losing by 20 to the Memphis Grizzlies in their opener.
Here’s a look at the odds for this game – and my best bet – on Monday night.
Jazz vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Jazz -4 (-110)
- Kings +4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jazz: -175
- Kings: +145
Total
- 179.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jazz vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 15
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Cox Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU, ESPN+
- Jazz record: 1-0
- Kings record: 0-1
Jazz vs. Kings Key Players to Watch
Utah Jazz
Cody Williams: A first-round pick by the Jazz in the 2024 NBA Draft, Williams put on a show in his Vegas debut, scoring 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting (3-for-6 from 3) to lead the Jazz to a one-point win. Williams should be a focal point the rest of the summer with Keyonte George and Walker Kessler both not playing in Game 1 in Vegas.
Sacramento Kings
Keon Ellis: A potential starter for the Kings in the 2024-25 season, Ellis is getting some extra run in summer league after cracking the rotation as an undrafted player last season. The Kings guard scored seven points and shot just 3-for-10 in the loss to Memphis in Vegas.
Note: Lineups are very fluid in summer league, and teams will sit out players to get a look at other prospects. These key players to watch – and the upcoming prediction – are based on the teams playing their expected lineups.
Jazz vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
Utah has been a little overvalued all summer since George and Kessler suited up in the Utah summer league, but I’m starting to think things have shifted ahead of this matchup.
The Kings don’t have a ton of NBA talent on their roster this summer – a byproduct of the team going all in to compete for the playoffs – and the Jazz have a bunch of high draft picks looking to prove that they belong.
I’d expect most of Utah’s young guys to play on Monday, and even though the Jazz made things interesting against Dallas, they still shot over 40 percent from 3. Turnovers – 15 of them to be exact – held the Jazz back, but I think they should be favored by more than four points in a neutral site game with this Kings squad.
Let’s buy low on this young core before oddsmakers re-adjust.
Pick: Jazz -4 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.