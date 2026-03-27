Jazz vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 27

The Denver Nuggets are looking to make it five wins in a row when they host the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Denver won four straight after an upset loss in Memphis, but only covered in one of those victories. Meanwhile, Utah has lost three straight games and seven of its last eight, only covering the spread in two of those eight contests.

The Nuggets beat the Jazz 135-112 in Denver back in December before squeaking out a 128-125 victory in Utah earlier this month.

The oddsmakers have the Nuggets as big home favorites at the best betting sites on

Friday night.

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Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Jazz vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jazz +18.5 (-110)

Nuggets -18.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Jazz +1000

Nuggets -1786

Total

248.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Jazz vs. Nuggets How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 27

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Venue: Ball Arena

How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, ALT

Jazz record: 21-52

Nuggets record: 46-28

Jazz vs. Nuggets Injury Reports

Jazz Injury Report

Isaiah Collier – Out

Kyle Filipowski – Probable

Keyonte George – Out

Blake Hinson – Out

Jaren Jackson Jr. – Out

Walker Kessler – Out

Lauri Markkanen – Out

Jusuf Nurkic – Out

Nuggets Injury Report

David Roddy – Out

KJ Simpson – Out

Jazz vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets

Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet

Cameron Johnson OVER 13.5 Points + Assists (-128)

Cameron Johnson is finding his place in the Nuggets lineup. In his first season in Denver, he’s averaging 11.9 points after putting up 18.8 points in a bigger role in Brooklyn. However, he’s been trending upward in the second half for the Nuggets.

Johnson has gone OVER 13.5 points + assists in three straight games and nine of his last 10 contests. He’s averaging 15.4 points and 2.4 assists per game in that span.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Johnson gets to this number with his points alone, but having the insurance of a few assists is always nice.

Jazz vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick



Utah has lost by double digits during its three-game losing streak, including a 23-point loss as a -3.5 favorite against the Wizards on Wednesday night. Prior to that, the Jazz lost by 16 to the Raptors and 10 to the 76ers.

The Jazz put up a good fight against Denver a few weeks ago, but that was in Utah. The Nuggets are better at home, and the Jazz are much worse on the road.

I’ll take the Nuggets to win this one in a blowout as Nikola Jokic makes a late run for MVP.

Pick: Nuggets -18.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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