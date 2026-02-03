Jazz vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 3

The Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers are two of the worst teams in the league this season.

The Jazz have lost six straight games and are 3-16 in their last 19 games. Meanwhile, the Pacers failed to extend their winning streak to three games last night, but did cover as +6.5 home underdogs against the Rockets.

This will be the second meeting this season after the Jazz got a blowout 152-128 home win back on November 11.

The oddsmakers have the Pacers as home favorites at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.

Jazz vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jazz +2.5 (-102)

Pacers -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Jazz: +130

Pacers: -155

Total

236.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Jazz vs. Pacers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 3

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, FDSN IN

Jazz record: 15-35

Pacers record: 13-37

Jazz vs. Pacers Injury Reports

Jazz Injury Report

Kyle Anderson – questionable

Keyonte George – out

Elijah Harkless – out

Walker Kessler – out

Kevin Love – doubtful

Georges Niang – out

Jusuf Nurkic – out

John Tonje – out

Oscar Tshiebwe – out

Pacers Injury Report

Tyrese Haliburton – out

Obi Toppin – out

Jazz vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets

Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet

Andrew Nembhard should have his shooting legs tonight after attempting just five shots (two threes) last night against Houston. It was a quiet night for the Pacers guard after scoring 26 points on 9 of 19 shooting (5 of 9 from deep) over the weekend.

Nembhard is averaging 1.9 three pointers made on 5.1 attempts per game this season. He’s made 45 of 107 three pointers (42%) in 22 home games as opposed to 30 of 97 (30.9%) in 18 road games.

The Jazz allow 15.9 three pointers per game, including five to shooting guards. Nembhard made three of six attempts from deep against Utah back in November.

Jazz vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick

Indiana has slowed down the pace in the second half of back-to-backs this season. The under is 6-1 in those seven games, and the Pacers are 30-20 to the under this season.

While Utah has trended to the over overall, the Jazz have gone under in their last two games, scoring just 100 and 99 points.

We saw a massively high-scoring game in Utah back in November, but I see the opposite happening tonight due to injuries and Indiana on a back-to-back.

Pick: UNDER 236.5 (-110)

